India News | Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra, Former CM Yediyurappa Meet Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and State BJP President BY Vijayendra called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.

Vijayendra said that they discussed about latest political developments in Karnataka and preparations for the upcoming Loksabha elections.

"Met our senior leader and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi today along with former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. We discussed about latest political developments in Karnataka and preparations for the upcoming Loksabha elections," Vijayendra posted on X.

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 legislative elections last year, returned to the BJP on Thursday.

"Today is a day of great happiness for us as Jagadish Shettar is making a return to BJP. We all welcome him," said Anil Baluni, a Rajya Sabha member and the National chief spokesperson of the BJP said.

Shettar rejoined the BJP in the national capital in the presence of BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Bhupender Singh Yadav, Vijayendra, and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

After getting inducted into the BJP once again, Shettar said, "The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Due to s

"Met our senior leader and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi today along with former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. We discussed about latest political developments in Karnataka and preparations for the upcoming Loksabha elections," Vijayendra posted on X.

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 legislative elections last year, returned to the BJP on Thursday.

"Today is a day of great happiness for us as Jagadish Shettar is making a return to BJP. We all welcome him," said Anil Baluni, a Rajya Sabha member and the National chief spokesperson of the BJP said.

Shettar rejoined the BJP in the national capital in the presence of BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Bhupender Singh Yadav, Vijayendra, and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

After getting inducted into the BJP once again, Shettar said, "The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Due to some issues, I went to the Congress party. In the last eight to nine months, there were a lot of discussions, also BJP workers asked me to come back to the BJP."

"Yediyurappa ji and Vijayendra ji also wanted me to come back to the BJP. I am rejoining the party with the belief that Narendra Modi ji has to become the PM again," he said.

Earlier in the day, Shettar met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had mentioned that BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Shettar a big post in Delhi.

"Jagadish Shettar has been a senior and an important leader in this region. JP Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued," Bommai told media persons in Hubballi.

Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency, was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command. (ANI)

