India News | Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra, Former CM Yediyurappa Meet Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and State BJP President BY Vijayendra called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.

Vijayendra said that they discussed about latest political developments in Karnataka and preparations for the upcoming Loksabha elections.

"Met our senior leader and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi today along with former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. We discussed about latest political developments in Karnataka and preparations for the upcoming Loksabha elections," Vijayendra posted on X.

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 legislative elections last year, returned to the BJP on Thursday.

"Today is a day of great happiness for us as Jagadish Shettar is making a return to BJP. We all welcome him," said Anil Baluni, a Rajya Sabha member and the National chief spokesperson of the BJP said.

Shettar rejoined the BJP in the national capital in the presence of BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Bhupender Singh Yadav, Vijayendra, and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

After getting inducted into the BJP once again, Shettar said, "The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past.