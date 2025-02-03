Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) A group of Karnataka BJP leaders seeking the removal of state unit chief B Y Vijayendra is set to meet top party leaders in Delhi to press for their demand, sources said on Sunday.

The group comprising MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and MP K Sudhakar, and former legislators Kumar Bangarappa and Aravind Limbavali will reach the national capital on Monday, they said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Illicit Relationship With Another Man, Arrested.

"Our matter has now reached Delhi. I will let you know about the decision that will be taken there," Sudhakar told reporters here.

Before their departure, Jarkiholi and Bangarappa visited the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru and sought her blessings for the success of their mission, the sources said.

Also Read | Basant Panchami 2025: One-Way Route for Devotees, 'Operation Eleven' for Crowd Control Set Up Under UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Directive for 3rd Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh on Vasant Panchami 2025.

The campaign against Vijayendra, launched by Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has gained support of several leaders, including former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

The faction is miffed with Vijayendra for allegedly trying to sideline several senior leaders.

Yatnal has trained his guns at Vijayendra and his father -- former chief minister B S Yediyurappa -- claiming that dynastic politics was "gaining credence" in the Karnataka unit, against the party's stand at the national level.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)