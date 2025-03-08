Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CT Ravi took a veiled dig at Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra and said that the party was "bigger" than an individual.

"The party is bigger than an individual. The nation is bigger than the party," Ravi said.

His response came after Vijayendra's supporters held a meeting in Chikkamagaluru, which triggered internal party dynamics.

Ravi was visiting Belagavi for the first time following his release in December last year in connection with the 'derogatory' remarks case to seek the blessing of Goddess Yellamma and Lord Kapileshwar.

Expressing gratitude to the legal fraternity in Belagavi, Ravi acknowledged the support extended by lawyers from Belagavi. He also said that thousands of party workers showed their solidarity during his visit.

"I have come to seek the blessings of Goddess Yellamma and Lord Kapileshwar. I am here to thank the Belagavi lawyers for their support. Thousands of party workers also extended their support during my visit," the BJP leader said.

A case was registered against BJP leader CT Ravi for allegedly using "obscene language" against Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. He was released during the winter session in December 2024.

Earlier in December, Congress workers staged a protest outside Karnataka Legislative Council against BJP leader CT Ravi for his alleged remarks against Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on December 19.

On the complaint of Hebbalkar, a case has been registered against CT Ravi at the Hirebagewadi Police Station in Belgavi. She alleged he used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council today.

The Congress leaders complained to Chairman Basavaraj Horatti regarding the issue. They demanded that a criminal case should be filed against him and he should be arrested.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that Ravi's use of obscene language against minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar is tantamount to "criminal offense and sexual assault." He added that he used very filthy words for Minister Hebbalkar and that the police would take action as per law. (ANI)

