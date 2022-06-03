Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Emphasising the need to improve the government health services in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has suggested the Health and Family Welfare department to constitute Bengaluru City Health Services Division under the department.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting to review the implementation of budget programmes in the Health and Family Welfare department wanted the officials to open 438 'Namma Clinics' with an objective to offer better treatment facilities for general ailments.

Stressing the importance of upgrading the health services in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said, "The city is growing at a rapid pace. Health Services should keep pace with that. Action should be taken to open 200 'Namma Clinics' in Bengaluru and 238 in other taluks to offer good treatment."

Instructions were also issued for taking up mental health programmes in Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag districts through DIMHANS on the lines of the programme being implemented in Bengaluru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur in association with NIMHANS.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad and other senior officials were present. (ANI)

