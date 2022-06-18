New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Union Finance Ministry has already approved the Upper Bhadra project, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday and also demanded the Central government to declare it a national project and release funds for it.

"The Union Finance Ministry has already approved the Upper Bhadra project. I have demanded the Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to take the lead in getting the cabinet clearance to declare it as a National Project and release of the funds," said Bommai.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after the GST Group of Ministers meeting in New Delhi.

"I met the Union Water Resources Minister and discussed various irrigation projects of the State. I reiterated my demand to clear the DPR for the Mekedatu project at the earliest," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the issue of the Upper Krishna project too came up for discussion.

"The Tribunal order allowing the State to raise the height of the Almatti dam needs to be notified by the union government. The demand has been conveyed again and the union minister has responded positively," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also met Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for releasing the Rs 8,633 crore GST share of the State.

He also demanded the Finance Minister to reconcile a few accounts issues and release the due amount to the State.

Ministers from 7 states participated in the GST meeting and an interim report would be presented to the GST Council at its next meeting to be held on June 27 and 28, Bommai said.

Replying to a question on violence in various parts of the country against the Agnipath scheme, Bommai said effective measures have been taken to maintain law and order in the state.

"I had a meeting with the DGP, ADGP, Bengaluru Police Commissioner and the Home Secretary yesterday and instructed them to take strong precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the youth who come out after the military service would get ample employment opportunities.

"Agnipath is a scheme with good intentions. 17 to 21 is the age to learn. The youth who come out after the military service would get ample employment opportunities. The huge pool of trained youth would be an asset to society. More clarifications are also expected from the union government," he added.

Violent protest over the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces continued in several parts of the country on Friday.

Agnipath Scheme was recently launched by the government in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers. (ANI)

