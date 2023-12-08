Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI): Reacting to the BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's allegation that he shared a dais with a person who has links with terrorist organisation ISIS, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the real target of the MLA's attack was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yatnal had attacked Siddaramaiah for sharing a stage with Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi who, he alleged, had ISIS links, during a Muslim religious conference held in Hubballi recently.

Siddaramaiah said that photographs shared in the media suggested that Narendra Modi may have connections with Maulvi Hashmi.

"Despite BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal using a photo of me with Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi to levy accusations against me, it is slowly becoming evident that his real target is Prime Minister @narendramodi," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

"It is suggested by photographs shared in the media that not only other BJP leaders but also Narendra Modi may have connections with Maulvi Hashmi. It looks unlikely that Yatnal, who has been a close associate of Hashmi for a long time and a neighbour in the locality, was unaware of this," he added.

Siddaramaiah alleged that Yatnal wanted to target PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah because he was angered and frustrated after losing the positions of the state BJP president and the Leader of the Opposition.

"Yatnal appears to have made these allegations against me with the actual intent of taking revenge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Following this allegation, the details of PM Narendra Modi's connection with Maulvi will also come to light, which Yatnal was undoubtedly aware of. The nature of these accusations suggests an attempt to create embarrassment for the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said that he had openly acknowledged his friendly relationship with Maulvi Hashmi. Maulvi Hashmi himself had challenged the Union Government to investigate the allegations against him. Now, PM Modi must respond to the accusations against him, the Chief Minister said.

"Should there be any truth to the claims about Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi's connections with ISIS, it's imperative for the PM to order a thorough investigation and disclose any related details. If this is not done, then action must be taken against Yatnal for making such false accusations," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said that according to newspaper reports, it had been revealed that Yatnal has business ties with the family of Maulvi Tanveer Hashmi.

"If, as Yatnal alleges, Tanveer Hashmi has connections with ISIS, then didn't Yatnal, being a business partner with Hashmi, know about it? What is the reason for his silence even if he knew? The Union Government must also investigate the reasons behind making such accusations after so much time," the CM posted on X. (ANI)

