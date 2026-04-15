Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Karnataka Congress on Wednesday suspended party's Member of Legislative Council, Abdul Jabbar for anti-party activities in the recent bypolls for the Davanagere South Assembly constituency.

Congress leader Abdul Jabbar had demanded a ticket for the Davangere seat, looking to come to the Legislative Assembly. However, the Congress ticket eventually went to Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna.

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It is alleged that Jabbar had supported other candidates who were in the fray during the by-polls for Davangere South constituency.

"Abdul Jabbar, Member of Legislative Council, No.24, 4th Road, Benson A-Cross Road, Benson Town, Bengaluru is hereby suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress party (INC) with immediate effect, in view of his anti-party activities in recent by-election of Davanagere South Assembly Constituency," read the order by party's state president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

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Earlier on March 15, MLC Jabbar had put forward his bid for contesting the bypolls. He requested the leadership to give him a ticket and give him a chance to be an MLA, even if for 2 years.

"I am asking for a ticket from the party, and I am not just demanding it without reason. I am an MLC and I want to become an MLA, I have over 40 years of experience. I have been a district president," he told reporters here.

Talking about his experience and the work he has done for the party, he added, "Atleast in two-three Parliamentary elections I have worked, I have worked n some many areas to get a Congress candidate elected. In recent elections I have gone to many places to make Congress win. What Zameer (BZ Zameer Khan, Karnataka minister) said is not correct too. Wherever there are voters in large numbers, Zameer sir should go there. Some leaders used to not go to constituencies, now they went to those places that is why we won so many seats."

In his earlier bid, he said that he has received support from many local leaders.

"I am trying to Davangere south, because it is easier for me (to contest) rather than other candidates here. That is why I am trying. District leaders are asking, others are also asking. Our claim is that I should get the ticket, someone else can become an MLC. I have 2 years of time to become MLA," he said.

He however also had said that he does not wish to leave the party, adding, "I have hope from the party that I would get the ticket. If I get the ticket then I can't say anything, and I can't leave the party. I support the party."

The by-elections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies in Karnataka concluded on April 9, taking place concurrently.

While the Congress had fielded Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna, the BJP put forward Srinivas T Dasakariyappa.

The seat had fallen vacant following the Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)