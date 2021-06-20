Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): A vaccination drive for students and people who are set to go abroad for studies or work, as well as for sportspersons traveling to Tokyo for the Olympics, is set to begin from June 22 at City University Campus, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

"East zone Health Officer had been identified as the competent authority within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and the second dose for the above groups will be given for those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine," the deputy chief minister told ANI.

"The competent authority is entrusted to verify the documents of those who come to get jabbed. He will also examine the information received from the beneficiaries in the Self Declaration Certificate Form, Annexure-4, and issue the validation letters. This validation certificate needs to be uploaded to the Co-Win portal to get vaccinated", Narayana explained.

The beneficiaries who had not provided their passport number while receiving the first dose of vaccination should submit vaccination declaration through Annexure-5 to get inoculated the second dose, he said.

This is the second such drive being arranged for students and workers going abroad. Earlier, when the first drive was conducted at the same venue during the first week of June around 1500 people got jabbed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 6,178 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,832 discharges and 161 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry today.

Also, a weekend curfew is in force from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21. Night curfew would be in force on each night on remaining days between 7 pm to 5 am during the aforementioned period, informed a government order. (ANI)

