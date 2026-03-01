Dubai [UAE], March 1 (ANI): Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia after Iranian attacks across various countries, authorities in Dubai said a drone was intercepted near the Burj Al Arab, causing debris that sparked a minor fire on the hotel's outer facade.

Civil Defence teams quickly brought the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

This comes after the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities on Saturday, signalling a sharp escalation that risks expanding tensions into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office shared, "Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade. Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported."

Dubai Airports confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International Airport sustained minor damage in an incident that was quickly contained.

Emergency teams were deployed, four staff were injured and received medical attention, and most terminals had already been cleared of passengers as part of contingency plans.

"Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities," Dubai Media Office shared in another post.

"Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers. Further updates will be provided as they become available," the post read.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi announced that it will remain closed for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional tensions following missile and drone activity in the Gulf region.

"In view of the current emergency and in alignment with national security advisories, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi will remain closed as a precautionary measure. The safety and well-being of all remain our highest priority. We sincerely pray for greater understanding and peace as we follow the guidance of relevant authorities. Further updates will be shared as appropriate," the Temple authorities said in a post on X. (ANI)

