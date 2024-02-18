Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): In the run upto Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday called upon the Congress cadre to go from door to door to mobilise the party workers for the general elections.

Speaking at the Congress Party Workers' Convention, he highlighted the historical significance of Mangaluru, mentioning prominent leaders like Koti Channaiah, Veera Abbakka Devi, and Narayana Guru.

Shivakumar praised local leaders, including Oscar Fernandes and Janardhana Poojary, recalling Poojary's introduction of loan melas and the impact of bank nationalization by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. He emphasized the region's contribution to the nation, citing Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's announcement of the Shakthi scheme.

Addressing the party cadre at the Congress Party Workers' Convention in Mangaluru, he said, "This region has given strong leaders such as Oscar Fernandes and Janardhana Poojary. When I was a student leader, we had to get signatures of 4-5 people to buy a bike. Janardhana Poojary was the one who introduced loan melas in the state. Thanks to the efforts of Nationalisation of banks by Indira Gandhi, loans come to your doorstep today. When I got defeated in 1985 elections, I took Poojary to Kanakapura and organised a loan mela. I became a Gram panchayat member as a result. I became an MLA later and have remained so since then," he said.

Encouraging party workers, he reminded them of the government's successful implementation of promised schemes and contrasted it with unfulfilled promises by the BJP.

Training guns at the saffron party, he said, "The BJP had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh to every account and create 2 crore jobs but they have done neither".

He criticized the alliance between JDS and BJP, questioning the shift in alliances based on political convenience.

"Why have the JDS and BJP joined hands now? Deve Gowda had said that he would leave the country if Modi became the Prime Minister and he has joined hands with him now. In politics what matters is the ideology, belief and principles, lets work on those principles. We need to take people from all sections of the society with us," he added.

Shivakumar exuded confidence on INDIA blocs win in the upcoming elections.

"Rahul Gandhi is doing yatra across the country and the country is looking for new leadership. Mallikarjuna Kharge from Karnataka is sitting on the same chair which was once occupied by Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Let all of us go from village to village and mobilise the organisation. I am confident that INDIA bloc will come to power," he said.

Condemning the opposition's walkout during the Karnataka budget session, he said, "I have been in the House for the last 35 years and I haven't seen any Opposition walk out during a Budget presentation. The people of BJP and JDS have not only insulted the democratic process but also the people of the state." (ANI)

