Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): An employee from a private company in Karnataka's Bengaluru has been arrested in connection with a case of recording a video while a female employee was in the toilet, police said on Wednesday.

The Electronic City police arrested the accused after it came to notice that he was secretly recording the female employee.

The arrested accused has been identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a 28-year-old employee, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, the accused was caught while recording a video of a female employee in the toilet.

He had secretly recorded a video of the female employee's toilet on his mobile. He stood on the commode of the adjacent toilet and recorded. He was recording, and a reflection appeared on the opposite door.

Speaking on the issue, South East Division DCP Sarah Fathima stated that the accused's mobile phone was being sent for forensic examination.

"We registered the case yesterday and already arrested the accused, who was working as a technical analyst. We have recovered the mobile phone and are sending it for forensic examination," DCP Fathima told ANI.

The HR staff intervened and found the video. Videos of more than 30 women were discovered. Instead of taking strict action, the company's management sought the employee's apology, as per sources.

However, when the female employee's husband found out about the incident, there was a huge uproar, and the woman's husband expressed his anger at Infosys.

Later, on Tuesday, he filed a complaint at the Electronics City police station. Based on the complaint, the Electronics City police arrested the person today.

The accused works as a Senior Associate Consultant in a particular department of the private company. (ANI)

