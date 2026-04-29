India News | Karnataka: Farmers, Police Clash Amid Protest Against KIADB Land Acquisition

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): A major clash broke out between the farmers and police in front of the District Administration Office in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.

The farmers were on an indefinite protest against the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) land acquisition process in Jangamakote Hobli of Chikkaballapur district's Shidlaghatta taluk, which turned tense today.

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Farmers opposing the land acquisition expressed fears of losing their livelihood. As the situation escalated, police attempted to control the protest, leading to allegations of manhandling and physical assault. It is also reported that some farmers were allegedly dragged by their collars during the incident.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Kumar, one of the protestors, alleged, "We have repeatedly requested the district minister and MLA to visit the spot and accept our memorandum, but they have not responded. Today, more than 500 police personnel were deployed, and a lathi charge was carried out."

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Two farmers were injured in the incident, with one sustaining serious injuries and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Farmers expressed strong dissatisfaction against the district administration, alleging that authorities are ignoring genuine farmers while extending support to "fake farmers," and failing to understand the ground realities.

Amid these tensions over land and livelihoods, the Karnataka government has been charged with not being able to provide drinking water to people, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R Ashoka urging the ruling Congress government to release Rs 10 crore as a grant for drinking water to every Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader demanded that the proposed funds be utilised for rejuvenating borewells and ensuring water supply through tankers. He further emphasised the need for immediate relief for livestock and called for the construction of 'goshalas' (cattle shelters) and the provision of fodder in the state.

"The government has not released even a single paisa for drinking water. Salaries of employees have been cut in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. Karnataka, too, is showing signs of heading in the same direction. The government should release Rs 10 crore per Assembly constituency exclusively for drinking water. This money should be used for rejuvenating borewells and supplying water through tankers. Goshalas (cattle shelters) should be constructed immediately, and fodder should be supplied to livestock. According to the Meteorological Department's report, rainfall will be deficient this year. If the government cannot do these things, then the ministers should just stay in Delhi. If they spend the remaining two years in Delhi, the state's development will be impossible," said Ashoka.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Ashoka stated that the demand for water is growing louder across the state. Launching a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation, Ashoka remarked that the government is "dead" if ministers continue to prioritise trips to Delhi while people struggle for necessities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)