Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) The Karanataka government on Monday approved nine industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 9,823.31 crore, which are expected to create approximately 5,605 jobs.

The projects were approved at the 64th meeting of the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Professor Found Dead in Washroom of Rented Apartment with Plastic Cover Around Neck, Investigation Underway.

While three of these are new investment proposals, the remaining six involve expansions or amendments to existing plans.

According to an official statement, the approved new projects include DN Solutions India Private Limited's Rs 998 crore investment at the ITIR, Devanahalli, expected to create 467 jobs; Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing Private Limited's Rs 3,425.60 crore project at Kochanahalli, Mysuru, aimed at generating 460 jobs; and Sansera Engineering Limited's Rs 2,150 crore project at Harohalli, which is estimated to create 3,500 jobs.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Says Maha Kumbh Is Exceptional Opportunity for Prayagraj To Showcase Its Hospitality.

The six expansion or amended projects with total investments worth Rs 3249. 71 crore is expected to create 1178 jobs.

"During the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the first semiconductor project in the state would be established at the Kochanahalli Electronics Manufacturing Cluster near Mysuru," it stated.

Urging investors acquiring KIADB (Karanataka Industrial Area Development Board) plots to operationalise their units within the prescribed timelines, he cautioned that penalties would be imposed on those failing to comply with the guidelines.

Siddaramaiah further added that the government is exploring the possibility of profit-sharing between sugar mills and farmers and

instructed officials to examine similar practices in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)