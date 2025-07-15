Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, introducing a cap on cinema ticket prices across the state.

The draft rules set a maximum ticket price of Rs 200 per show, inclusive of entertainment tax, for all films and theatres regardless of whether they are multiplexes or not, regardless of the film's language.

The proposal comes under the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, and was released by the Home Department in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964.

As per procedure, the draft is being published for public input, and any objections or suggestions are invited within fifteen days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

"In rule 55, in sub-rule (6), the following proviso shall be inserted... 'Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, for all language films shall not exceed Rs . 200 inclusive of entertainment tax," the draft notification read.

Additionally, the proposed amendment includes the omission of Rule 146 from the existing 2014 rules. "In the said rules, rule 146 and the entries relating thereto shall be omitted," it said. (ANI)

