Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday flagged off the 'Stay Fit Karnataka' run, organised by the Karnataka Police, aimed at promoting health among policemen while also raising awareness about drug abuse and cybercrime.

Speaking on the occasion, Parameshwara emphasised the significance of physical fitness in the police force and underscored the government's commitment to making Karnataka drug-free.

"This event encourages all policemen to stay healthy and be proud of being in the police force...We are also creating awareness against drugs and cybercrime with this run...This event will be held every year with the sponsorship of the State Bank of India (SBI)."

"CM Siddaramaiah has already announced in the House that the government will make Karnataka drug-free, and we are working on it. We appeal to the youth to stay away from drugs and also to the parents to keep an eye on their children," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented the state budget in the Legislative Assembly. While presenting the Budget claimed that the state government has maintained the fiscal deficit of the state for the financial year 2025-26.

"By keeping fiscal deficit and total outstanding liabilities within the limits mandated under the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, we have maintained fiscal discipline in the financial year 2025-26," said the Chief Minister.

The state Budget 2025-26 has also given specific focus to minorities. To provide formal education along with religious education in madrasas, computers, smart boards and other necessary basic facilities will be provided to the students to prepare them for writing SSLC examination through NIOS.

Minority youth will be encouraged to launch new start-ups through Karnataka Minority Development Corporation. For repair and renovation of Waqf properties and for providing infrastructure and protection of Muslim burial grounds an amount of Rs. 150 crores has been provided. The Chief Minister further stated,

"An Action Plan for Rs. 1,000 crores has been prepared under 'Chief Minister's Minority Colony Development Programme'. Works will be implemented in the FY 2025-26."(ANI)

