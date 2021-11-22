Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) The Congress on Monday announced the candidates for the December 10 polls to the Karnataka Legislative Council, saying tickets have been given to active workers and expressed the hope that it would win the maximum number of seats.

However, senior party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council S R Patil, who had represented the Bijapur local authorities seat and is due to retire in January, has not been given a ticket from the constituency this time, which has instead gone to Sunil Gowda Patil.

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats, due to retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10.

The candidates announced by AICC today are Shivananda Patil Martur- Gulbarga, Channaraja Basavaraja Hottiholi-Belagavi, Bhimanna Naik-Uttara Kannada, Saleem Ahmed (KPCC Working President)-Hubli Dharwad Gadag Haveri, Sarana Gouda Patil-Raichur, B Somashekar-Chitradurga, R Prasanna Kumar- Shimoga, Manjunath Bhandari- Dakshina Kannada, Gayatri Shantegowda- Chikmagalur.

Also among the candidates are M Shankar- Hassan, R Rajendra-Tumkur, M G Gooli Gowda-Mandya, S Ravi-Bangalore Rural, Mantar Gowda-Kodag, D Thimmaiah-Mysore Chamarajamahar, K C Kondaiah-Bellary.

Speaking to reporters after the list was announced, state Congress President D K Shivakumar said it was done after discussions and keeping in mind the opponent's candidates. "Opportunity has been given to active workers of the party. We are expecting to win the maximum number of seats."

To a question on some new faces getting the ticket, he said these are elections from the local authorities' constituencies and whoever the voters and local leaders felt should be given ticket have been given the opportunity.

Asked about senior party leaders S R Patil, missing tickets this time, Shivakumar said, "Certain decisions have happened at the leadership level regarding senior leaders. There is no question of leaving him... the party has a different strategy for him."

He further said candidates will soon be announced for, Bidar, Bangalore and Kolar constituencies

The ruling BJP has already announced its candidates.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022.

While tomorrow is the last date for filing nomination papers, scrutiny will take place on November 24.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

