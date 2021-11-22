Sonepat, November 22: A 31-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by six people in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Atender alias Chunu. He was out on bail in a murder case. Atender’s mother lodged a police complaint against the six assailants. The deceased was working as a property dealer in Gohana. Faridabad Shooting: One Dead, One Critically Injured After Assailants Open Fire; Accused Absconding.

The incident took place when Atender was returning home from Gohana. The mother of the deceased in the police complaint said that Dinesh, Sandeep, Oma, Ankit, Sita and Mukesh Kaira opened fire on her son. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, passersby rushed the victim to a hospital. However, he succumbed to bullet injuries during the treatment.

Atender was facing several murder and attempt to murder cases. He was also accused in the Sonepat jailbreak incident. “He had come out of jail on bail on January 10 last year and working as a property dealer. In most of the previous cases, either he had completed his sentence or was acquitted,” reported the media house quoting Ashok Kumar, in-charge of Mohana police station, as saying. Delhi: 52-Year-Old Hotel Owner Shot Dead in Vasant Kunj Over Financial Dispute; Tenant Absconding.

A case has been registered against the six accused under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 25 of the Arms Act has also been included in the FIR. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

