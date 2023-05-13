Ramanagara, May 13 (PTI) JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nilkil on Saturday faced defeat in the party bastion of Ramanagaram, losing the seat to the Congress by 10,715 votes.

Anitha Kumaraswamy, the wife of H D Kumaraswamy, is the outgoing MLA of the Ramanagaram segment.

Also Read | Biggest Drug Haul: Heroin Worth Rs 12,000 Crore Seized Off Kerala Coast by NCB (Watch Video).

Nearly three decades after Ramanagaram propelled H D Deve Gowda to the post of chief minister, his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy tested the waters here following his disastrous electoral debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He had lost to BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency by 1,25,876 votes.

Also Read | Deutsche Bahn Asks Court to Block 50-hour Rail Strike.

Nikil got 76,975 votes, while Congress candidate H A Iqbal Hussain bagged 87,690 votes. BJP candidate Gautam Marilingegowda was in third place with 12,912 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)