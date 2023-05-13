Kochi, May 13: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday made the “largest ever" drugs seizure of 2,500 kg of “high-quality" methamphetamine, priced worth Rs 12,000 crore, off the Kerala coast.

The substances, packed in plastic sacks, were seized from a dhow, a type of vessel, by the Indian Navy based on a tip-off.

IndiaTv reported that high purity Methamphetamine worth Rs 12,000 cr in India was seized in a joint operation by NCB and Indian Navy. A suspected Pakistani national has been detained. Drug Hotspots in Delhi: Police Identify 64 Areas Where Drugs, Including Heroin and MDMA, Being Sold, Check List of Names Here.

Watch Video of Seized Drugs

#WATCH | Kochi, Kerala: NCB & Indian Navy seizes approx 2500 kg high purity methamphetamine in the Indian waters that value around Rs 12,000 crores. Police detain one suspect: NCB pic.twitter.com/gxDkZVxhlY — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

The seizure was part of ‘Operation Samudragupt’ targeting maritime drug trafficking originating from Afghanistan. The consignment was being transported from Iraq to Australia. Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 71 Lakh From Andheri and Jogeshwari East, Two Arrested.

NCB and the Navy had received information about the consignment passing through the Indian coastline around 15 days back.

In a similar incident, the Assam police have seized drugs worth ₹1,430 cores and arrested 9,309 suspected drug traffickers since May 2021, the state DGP informed.

As per the information provided by Singh, drugs worth over ₹1,430.22 crore were seized in Assam with the registration of 5,580 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 9,309 suspected drug traffickers have been arrested since 2021, including 26 habitual traffickers.

The drugs seized by the Assam police in the last two year include: 239 kg of heroin, 71,902 kg of ganja and 283 kg of opium.

Furthermore, 98.68 lakh psychotropic tablets, 4.78 lakh bottles of cough syrup, 214 kg of cannabis and 40 kg of cocaine were also seized, the Assam DGP said.

On the other hand, 648 bighas of opium and 32 bighas of cannabis cultivations were also destroyed in the same period.

