Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Karnataka has logged 291 new COVID-19 cases, while eight deaths had been in the last 24 hours, the state Health bulletin said on Tuesday.

The total number of active cases stood at 6,416, added the Health Bulletin.

The cumulative cases stood at 29,96,148 and the death toll at 38,211, as per the bulletin.

A total number of 745 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,51,492. (ANI)

