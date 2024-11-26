Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) Karnataka has emerged as the top state in India with the highest Positive Talent Balance (PTB), according to a study by Xpheno, a Bengaluru-based specialist staffing company, on Tuesday.

The report, released by Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, highlights that Karnataka is among only nine states to record a PTB during the 12-month study period ending October.

According to the minister, Haryana and Telangana secured the second and third positions, respectively. Karnataka's active white-collar talent base stands at 59.7 lakh, with 64 per cent having a minimum of one year's work experience.

"Bengaluru dominates as the primary location in Karnataka, accounting for 34 lakh experienced white-collar professionals. It continues to attract domestic and international enterprises, driving significant talent movement," the report stated.

The IT/ITeS sector leads employment contribution in Karnataka, engaging over 37 per cent (14.3 lakh) of the state's white-collar workforce. Other prominent sectors include BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Business Consulting & Services, Accounting & Auditing, and Automotive.

Karnataka's PTB of 63,500 during the 12 months was achieved with 1,36,500 white-collar professionals relocating to the state, while 73,000 transitioned out. Inbound talent interest remains strong, with 32 lakh jobseekers from across India preferring Karnataka, including 17 lakh from other major cities.

"The report positions Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, as the leading destination for white-collar talent, thanks to its world-class infrastructure and job opportunities," the minister said.

Patil noted that Karnataka's ability to attract and retain more talent than it loses is encouraging multinational corporations (MNCs) to establish Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the state. Strong talent corridors connecting Karnataka to major cities across India also make it a preferred choice for job seekers and returning NRI professionals.

The report further noted that women account for 51–53 per cent of Karnataka's annual academic output, underscoring their significant contribution to the state's talent pool.

