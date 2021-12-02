Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 2 (ANI): A video of Karnataka Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna and his close aide allegedly planning to "eliminate" BJP's Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath went viral on social media.

Following this, the Central Crime Branch police, on orders from the state's Home Ministry, enhanced security for the BJP leader. They have also summoned Gopalakrishna in Bengaluru for probing the matter.

The said video is believed to be a few months ago, wherein Gopalakrishna and his close follower Kulla Devraj were allegedly plotting against Vishwanath. Notably, Gopalakrishna has lost the Yelahanka segment to Vishwanath twice.

Vishwanath, reacting to the viral video, has filed a complaint and has also informed the same to state's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Addressing the media, the BJP MLA said, "Yesterday evening, at around 7-7:30 - one Kulla Devaraj wrote an apology, saying he received supari (contract) from Gopalakrishna. He said he was under a threat for having rejected the supari...I then called the Home Minister immediately."

He further said that he was shocked after watching the video conversation between Kulla Devaraj, a Congress worker, and Gopalakrishna.

"Both also discussed getting the killers from Andhra Pradesh. They also know that I drive alone to my farmhouse. They discussed finishing me off there," said Vishwanath and confirmed that he has also informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about it.

The Congress leader has, however, refuted the allegations and has called it a "gimmick ploy" of Vishwanath.

"All these tactics are SR Vishwanath's plans; I'm not a criminal to have such a mindset. Let it be probed and I will co-operate with the police," Gopalakrishna said.

"...It's true that I met Devaraj; we discussed some land issues but whatever is shown in the video is manipulated and fake. This has been done to tarnish my image," he said while also mentioning that he would lodge a complaint against Devaraj and "bring him to court".

Gopalakrishna has also demanded a CBI probe into the rowdy-turned-politician Kadabagere Srinivas assassination and has alleged Vishwanath's involvement.

Commissioner of Bengaluru police Kamal Pant told that the CCB is conducting a probe into the case and also confirmed that the necessary action will be taken.

At the behest of Vishwanath, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will seek information from officials and the BJP leader personally. He assured necessary legal action in Hubballi.

Adding to it, Karnataka Home Minister said that the state government is considering the matter seriously and ensured a detailed investigation.

"Vishwanath personally spoke to me with regard to the case. The investigation is in its preliminary stage. As per the request of the legislator, security will be provided to him," said Jnanendra said.

Extending support to Gopalakrishna, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar said, "all rowdies of Bengaluru are with Vishwanath."

"Let the guilty be punished. This looks like an attempt to oppress political opponents," he said. (ANI)

