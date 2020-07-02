Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): As many as 19 deaths and 1,502 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka till 5 pm on Thursday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 18,016, including 9,406 active cases.

While 8,334 patients have been discharged after treatment, 272 people have succumbed to the virus.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834. (ANI)

