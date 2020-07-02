Kolkata, July 2: The COVID-19 crisis has heavily impacted our lives. The people who earn daily wages or are lone bread earners of their family are the hardest hit. In these difficult times, a doctor in West Bengal is earning praise for providing dialysis procedure to patients at a minimal cost of Rs 50. Arogya Sandesh: West Bengal Govt to Introduce Sweet to Boost Immunity of Mishti Lovers Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Dr Fuad Halim, the 49-year-old doctor and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) member, who runs a small dialysis unit in Kolkata is providing dialysis at Rs 50 amid COVID-19 pandemic. West Bengal Govt Announces Relaxations in Night Curfew; Metro Services May Resume From July 1 With Only 100% Seat Occupancy Policy.

Kolkata: Dr Fuad Halim, practising doctor & CPIM member is doing dialysis procedure at Rs50 amid COVID19 pandemic. He says, "Patients said commuting expense along with treatment fee, which was earlier Rs 350, was very expensive amid lockdown. So we reduced dialysis fee to Rs 50." pic.twitter.com/BPNeHLrD2y — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

"Patients said commuting expense along with treatment fee, which was earlier Rs 350, was very expensive amid lockdown. So we reduced dialysis fee to Rs 50," Halim was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Halim and his team have performed more than 2,000 procedures since the lockdown began. Halim is the son of Hashim Abdul Halim, who had served as West Bengal Assembly speaker for 29 years from 1982 to 2011 when the Left Front rule came to an end at the hands of Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.

