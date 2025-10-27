Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within 10 days for the conduct of political meetings and rallies in the state.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, gave the directive while hearing a batch of petitions in the wake of a stampede in Karur district in which 41 people were killed and over 50 others were injured during a political rally held by TVK Chief and actor Vijay in Karur on September 27 this year.

The bench also permitted others, including the AIADMK, to submit their suggestions by November 11.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party advocate Arivazhagan told ANI, "On behalf of TVK, we have filed a writ petition for seeking a direction to the DGP to grant police permission in the event of political parties making applications to the concerned police officials within the time frame by the police department. That writ petition was pending before the single batch."

"As per the order of the Supreme Court, the matter was listed today before the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice has asked the State Government why it delayed the framing of the guidelines. They replied that they are taking steps to frame guidelines. The Judge said that it is a fundamental right of political parties to conduct political rallies and meetings... On this, the state government has agreed to frame guidelines on or before 11th November 2025. In the meanwhile, the High Court has clarified that pendency of SOP, anybody can make an application for seeking, conducting a meeting, the police can grant permission for political parties to organise a meeting...," the advocate said.

The Supreme Court of India has already ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the stampede incident.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe and ensure that the investigation into the tragedy is independent and impartial.

Meanwhile, TVK Chief Vijay met family members of those who died in the Karur stampede in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram) on Monday.

Earlier, TVK chief Vijay said that the party has transferred an amount of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the victims. (ANI)

