Mumbai, October 27: In view of the upcoming India Maritime Week 2025 exhibition scheduled from October 27 to 31 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic restrictions to manage the expected rise in vehicular movement. The event is likely to draw citizens, dignitaries, and VIPs.

The advisory, issued by the Jogeshwari Traffic Division, will remain effective daily from 8 am to 10 pm during the exhibition. Scroll down to check the blocked roads, alternate routes, and no parking zones during India Maritime Week 2025 at NESCO. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 3 Districts, Moderate Rain and Thunderstorm Expected on October 27 and 28.

Mumbai Traffic Police Advisory for ‘India Maritime Week 2025’ at NESCO

Road Closures and No-Entry Restrictions

Vehicles will not be allowed on the stretch from Mrinaltai Gore Junction to NESCO Gap.

Only emergency vehicles, VIP convoys, and residents with genuine proof will be permitted.

The right turn from Mrinaltai Gore Junction towards NESCO Gap via Ram Mandir Road will remain closed.

The service road from the Hub Mall towards NESCO/Jaycoach Junction will also be shut to traffic.

One-Way Movement

Traffic from NESCO Gap to Mrinaltai Gore Junction will move only one-way, and reverse travel will not be permitted. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher as US-China Deal Hopes Boost Sentiment.

Alternative Routes for Motorists

From the Ram Mandir side: Mrinaltai Gore Flyover - Mahananda Dairy - WEH South Service Road - Jaycoach Junction - JVLR Junction

From JVLR Junction: Towards Powai via JVLR, or,

Towards Mumbai city via the WEH Service Road to the main WEH

No-Parking Zones

Western Express Highway (Northbound & Southbound)

NESCO Service Road

Ghas Bazaar Road

WEH Service Roads (both directions)

Trauma Care Hospital Service Road

Service road near Mahananda Dairy

Vannrai Police Station Service Road

Nirlon Company Service Road

Ashok Nagar Service Road

Mumbai Traffic Police have requested commuters to follow diversion signs, avoid restricted stretches wherever possible, and rely on official traffic updates via helpline and social media channels.

