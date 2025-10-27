Delhi, October 27: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the launch of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, following its completion in Bihar. This massive voter list verification drive aims to eliminate inaccuracies and ensure that every eligible citizen is registered to vote. The initiative comes as part of the ECI’s continued efforts to maintain transparency and strengthen the electoral process ahead of the upcoming elections. The SIR will be conducted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Why Is Assam Not Included in SIR Phase 2 Despite Assembly Elections Next Year? Check CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Response (Watch Video).

During a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar emphasised that the SIR will guarantee "no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible voter is included." He also clarified that the Aadhaar card, while acceptable as identity proof, is not valid as proof of citizenship or date of birth. The enumeration will begin on November 4, covering over 51 crore voters across 12 regions. Let’s know the key steps and process of SIR 2025–26, as outlined by the Election Commission. SIR 2025-26: Full Schedule, Important Dates, List of Documents Required by EC and Names of States Where Special Intensive Revision of Voters’ List Will Happen.

Key Processes of SIR

Role of EROs and AEROs: Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs will print Unique Enumeration Forms (EFs) for each elector as of October 27, 2025. These forms will include all details available in the current voter list and help in linking data from previous revisions. Role of BLOs (Booth Level Officers): BLOs will distribute EFs to every existing elector, assist in filling the forms, and verify details by visiting each house at least three times. They will also help link voters’ records with the last SIR held in 2002–2004 using the All-India voter database available at https://voters.eci.gov.in/. Identification and Inclusion: BLOs will identify deceased or permanently shifted voters, remove duplicates, and collect Form 6 and declaration forms for new inclusions. Electors can also complete the EF online, especially those temporarily residing elsewhere. No other document is required during the enumeration phase. Review and Verification: EROs and AEROs will include verified names in the Draft Rolls, issue notices for unmatched entries, and conduct hearings to decide inclusion or exclusion. District Magistrates will hear the first appeal, and Chief Electoral Officers will handle the second appeal.

Key Steps of SIR

Pre-Enumeration Phase: Training sessions for BLOs, EROs, and DEOs will be conducted, along with manual and computer-based matching of voters from the last SIR through ECINET. Involvement of Political Parties: Election officials will meet with recognised political parties to explain the SIR process. Booth Level Agents (BLAs) can assist by certifying up to 50 enumeration forms per day and submitting them to BLOs. Enumeration Phase: This phase includes printing, distribution, verification, and collection of EFs. Polling stations will be rationalised with an upper limit of 1,200 voters per booth to maintain efficiency. Publication of Draft Electoral Rolls: Draft rolls will include all verified electors. Lists of missing, duplicate, or ineligible voters will be published online for transparency. Hearing and Appeals: EROs/AEROs will issue notices to unmatched electors, verify supporting documents, and decide on inclusion or deletion. Claims and objections will be accepted from electors and BLAs. Publication of Final Rolls: After addressing appeals, the final electoral rolls will be published by February 7, 2026.

The Election Commission emphasised that the ongoing SIR 2025–26 is the ninth such exercise since Independence, being conducted after a gap of 21 years. With over 51 crore voters covered across 12 states and UTs, the SIR aims to create the most accurate and inclusive electoral roll in India’s history, ensuring that every legitimate vote counts and every duplicate is removed.

