Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir on Saturday announced a 15-day summer break -- starting June 23 -- in the schools across the valley in the wake of the prevailing heatwave.

The schools across Kashmir would observe the summer break from June 23 to July 7, an order issued by the Director of School Education, Kashmir, said.

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the Government and recognized Private Schools up to Higher Secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 23-06-2025 to 07-07-2025," the order read.

Kashmir is currently experiencing a heatwave as the temperatures have soared to record high in the last two decades.

Srinagar witnessed the hottest June day in two decades on Friday as the mercury rose to the maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius, which was 6.3 degrees above the normal.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the city recorded 23.2 degrees Celsius --? the highest night temperature since 1990 when it recorded 23.6.

The all-time highest night temperature in June stands at 24.6 degrees recorded on June 29, 1978.

At 16.8 degrees, Pahalgam recorded the third highest night temperature ever in June, and at 20.4 degrees, Kokernag also recorded the third highest night temperature ever in the month.

Similarly, at 21.1 degrees, Kupwara recorded the fifth highest night temperature ever in June.

