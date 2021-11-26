Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): A Kashmir-based NGO has organised an event titled "Unn Ki Yaad Mai" in memory of the 26/11 attacks by Pakistani terrorists in Mumbai on November 26.

The NGO, the Centre for Inclusive and Sustainable Development (CISD), has organised the programme at two places: Girgaon, Chowpatty in Mumbai at 6 pm and at the Gateway of India at 7:30 pm, a press release from CISD said.

November 26, 2008, is a day etched in the memory of all Indians for the tragic loss of lives of civilians and brave security personnel who were martyred fighting barbaric terrorists from across the border.

It was not only a violation of human rights but an attack on the sovereignty of the Indian Republic.

"History tends to repeat itself if we don't learn from it and 26/11 shall never be forgiven or forgotten," the release read.

In order to pay tributes to the victims of these attacks, CISD shall be organizing a candle march followed by a pledge taking ceremony. (ANI)

