Srinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale struck Kashmir Saturday evening, officials said. There were no reports of any damage.

The earthquake that took place at 9.31 pm had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, officials said.

The quake hit at the latitude of 36.38 degrees north and longitude of 70.77 degrees east at the depth of 181 km, officials said.

This was the third quake to hit J&K in the day.

Earlier the region was jolted by quakes occurring in Pakistan and in the Hindu Kush region at 8.36 am and 10.24 am. The two quakes, in that order, were measured 4.8 and 5.2 on the Richter Scale.

