Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 21 (ANI): Kashmir Police on Thursday established a toll-free helpline at Kashmir Police Control Room (PCR) so that one can contact in case of exigency or assistance.

The toll-free helpline number is 1800-180-7193 which will be functional 24x7.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Kashmir Police established a toll-free #helpline at PCR Kashmir. Please feel free to call on 1800-180-7193 (24x7) in case of any #exigency or #assistance: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice." (ANI)

