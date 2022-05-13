Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Protests are being held in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir after the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat.

The people hit the roads and raised slogans against the administration while demanding security and justice.

Also Read | Sony PS5 Goes Out of Stock in Seconds, Users Complain on Twitter for Not Getting Pre-Order Slot.

The government employees and families of Kashmiri Pandits living in Budgam protested against the administration over the killing of Bhat.

In another protest in Budgam, people demanded that the LG should speak to them.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: BJP Set To Win 8 of 11 Seats From Uttar Pradesh.

"We have been sitting here since yesterday and protesting peacefully. He needs to come here and address us. We had given an ultimatum. We were beaten with sticks. We were protesting peacefully and they beat us," a protester said.

"If the Administration can lathi-charge and tear gas the public, then could they not have caught the terrorist yesterday?" said another protester Aparna Pandit.

The members of the Kashmiri Pandit Employees Association also staged a protest in Anantnag demanding justice.

They also demanded their safe relocation.

"We ask the government to re-locate us to places where we feel rehabilitated," said Sandeep Bhat.

In Sheikhpora people threatened mass resignations if they were not provided security.

"LG administration should provide us security, else we will resort to mass resignation from our respective posts," Amit, a Kashmiri Pandit said.

A Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists in J-K's Budgam district on Thursday. Earlier today, his last rites were performed at J-K's Bantalab.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the "barbaric killing". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)