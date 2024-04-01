Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Adding fuel to the Katchatheevu row, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared an RTI reply of 2015 where it was mentioned that the Katchatheevu island was neither acquired nor ceded and that it lies on the Sri Lankan side of the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line.

In a post on 'X', Chaturvedi pointed out that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should be able to address the "discrepancies" in its RTI response in 2015 and its position in 2024.

"Maybe @MEAIndia will be able to address these discrepancies in its RTI response in 2015 vis a vis 2024," Chaturvedi said.

"This did not involve either acquiring or ceding of territory belonging to India since the area in question had never been demarcated. Under the Agreements, the Island of Katchatheevu lies on the Sri Lankan side of the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line," the RTI reply which Chaturvedi said was from the MEA in 2015 read.

Chaturvedi claimed that the RTI reply was given when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was serving as the country's Foreign Secretary.

Alleging a difference in opinions she said, "Today the Foreign Minister and yesterday the PM claimed it has been 'ceded' So is the change in stance for their election politics or has Modiji made a case for Sri Lanka?"

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had criticised the historic attitude of the Congress party towards the Katchatheevu island and said that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru saw it as a 'nuisance'.

"This is an observation by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in May of 1961. He says, he writes, I attach no importance at all to this little island and I would have no hesitation in giving up our claim to it. I do not like matters like this pending. Indefinitely and being raised again and again in parliament. So to Pandit Nehru, this was a little island. It had no importance. He saw it as a nuisance," EAM Jaishankar said in a press conference. (ANI)

