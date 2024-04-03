India News | .KATHUA/JAMMU DES65 JK-GANGSTER-ENCOUNTER Gangster Killed in Police Encounter in J-K's Kathua

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Kathua/ A gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with police inside the premises of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday night, an official said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 03, 2024 12:06 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | .KATHUA/JAMMU DES65 JK-GANGSTER-ENCOUNTER Gangster Killed in Police Encounter in J-K's Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) A gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with police inside the premises of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday night, an official said.

He said a police official was injured in the encounter that took place outside the main building of the Government Medical College (GMC) around 10:30 pm.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Special Holiday for Punjab Government Employees From Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan on April 19.

A police party was chasing gangsters travelling in a car. One of them opened fire at the police party during the chase and was killed in retaliatory firing. Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma was injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and a search is on for the slain gangster's accomplices, he said.

Also Read | Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested.

The gangster's identity was not immediately disclosed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
<-item">Agency News

India News | .KATHUA/JAMMU DES65 JK-GANGSTER-ENCOUNTER Gangster Killed in Police Encounter in J-K's Kathua

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Kathua/ A gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with police inside the premises of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday night, an official said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 03, 2024 12:06 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | .KATHUA/JAMMU DES65 JK-GANGSTER-ENCOUNTER Gangster Killed in Police Encounter in J-K's Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) A gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with police inside the premises of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday night, an official said.

He said a police official was injured in the encounter that took place outside the main building of the Government Medical College (GMC) around 10:30 pm.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Special Holiday for Punjab Government Employees From Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan on April 19.

A police party was chasing gangsters travelling in a car. One of them opened fire at the police party during the chase and was killed in retaliatory firing. Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma was injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and a search is on for the slain gangster's accomplices, he said.

Also Read | Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested.

The gangster's identity was not immediately disclosed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly
Close
gamingly