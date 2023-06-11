Kathua/Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) At least 23 people were injured on Sunday when their vehicle overturned in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Basohli where the condition of five of them is stated to be "serious", police officials said.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Heatwave Warning Issued for Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Over Next Three Days.

The victims were returning home from a temple in a load carrier when the accident took place near Kashid village in the Basohli area in the evening, they said.

The driver lost control while negotiating a curve and as a result the vehicle overturned, the officials said.

Also Read | G20 Delegates Attend Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat Along With EAM S Jaishankar; Watch Video of G20 Summit 2023 Delegates Experience Varanasi Culture.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)