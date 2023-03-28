Kathua/Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

Keshav Kumar, a resident of Fattu Chack village of Hiranagar, was found unconscious late Monday evening, they said, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramzan on March 29 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Kumar had gone on a foot pilgrimage to Mata Bala Sundri shrine in Billawar along with his friends a couple of days back.

The officials said the relatives of the deceased blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway for over half an hour outside Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Kathua during the postmortem on Tuesday, demanding an investigation into the matter.

Also Read | Assam: Two Inmates Kill Constable, Run From District Jail, Search Operations Underway.

The police assured them that they have already initiated inquest proceedings and are awaiting a post-mortem report to take further action, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)