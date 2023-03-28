Guwahati, March 28: Two prisoners escaped district jail in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Sunday (March 26). They killed a constable while the evening they fled.

While fleeing the jail, they managed to snatch the rifle of the constable, Wangnyam Bosai. Amid this brief tussle, they managed to hit the constable and he received gunshot injuries. However, he was trying to stop them.

As soon as the staff and other jail inmates learnt about it, urgent medical help was called. The constable was headed for treatment at the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Assam’s Dibrugarh. However, the injured constable succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. 200 Naked Prisoners Run Away From Jail to a 'Wilderness' in Uganda Overpowering Their Guard; Expected to Raid Local Homes for Clothes.

They have been identified as Rocksen Homchha, a cadre of the Nikki-Sumi faction of the National Social Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), and Titpu Kitnya, who is a murder accused. Gujarat: 7 Undertrials Attempt Mass Suicide by Drinking Phenyl in Vadodara Central Jail.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, Arunachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh informed on Monday that they had "launched massive combing operations with the help of Assam Rifles" in order to arrest the escaped prisoners." He further assured that clues are there to arrest them and that police would very soon be going to learn about their whereabouts. In short, they will be stopped anytime soon.

