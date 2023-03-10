Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) BRS MLC K Kavitha's hunger strike in Delhi in support of the women's reservation bill was an attempt to divert people's attention from the allegations against her in the Delhi excise policy case, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged here on Friday.

Addressing a protest held here by the paty, titled "Mahila Gosa - BJP Bharosa" (Women's problems- BJP's assurance), the MP wondered as to why the BRS MPs did not raise the issue of women's reservation in the Parliament. Why did not Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao follow the 33 per cent quota in cabinet formation and distribution of party tickets.

Referring to Kavitha's comments that Telangana would never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime in Delhi, he asked as to how the Telangana society is concerned if there are allegations against her.

Kavitha should get interest-free loans for women in the state, among other welfare measures, he said.

The NDA government led by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had made efforts to pass the reservation bill and the Modi government too had women representation. Several other measures like providing gas connections to crores of women were taken, he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman claimed that while the BRS government tried to avoid the woman Governor's address to the legislature, the BJP made a woman as the country's President. The ruling BRS has had its run-ins with state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

BJP vice president D K Aruna and other leaders took part in the protest.

