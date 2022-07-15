Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs on Saturday at 1 pm to discuss the party strategy for the upcoming session.

The monsoon session of the Parliament is slated to begin on July 18.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, KCR will give directions to the MPs to raise several key issues and adopt a strategy in both houses of Parliament.

"CM KCR will direct the MPs to fight against the union government in the Parliament for meted out injustice to Telangana in all sectors," said a statement by the CMO.

"The MPs will be asked to lodge protests in the Parliament during the session," added the statement.

The Chief Minister will further "advise the MPs to expose the Centre" in the Parliament for "creating economic hurdles to Telangana".

"The CM will ask MPs to raise the issue of centre's anti-farmer policies by not purchasing Paddy from farmers and Miller and created the problem to them," said the CMO.

Noting the "falling of rupee value against US dollar", KCR will advise the MPs to raise this issue inside the House.

"The chief minister asserted the TRS should also join other party MPs who are ready to fight against the centre's anti-people policies and to protect democratic values. The CM will call upon the TRS MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to fight against the BJP-led Union Government in the Parliament against their policies in tomorrow's meeting," said the CMO.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which is slated to begin from Monday, Rajya Sabha Secretariat has once again reiterated the ethical code of conduct applicable for the members.

"Members are informed that the Committee on Ethics in its Fourth Report presented to the Council on the March 14, 2005 and adopted by it on April 20, 2005 had inter alia considered the Code of Conduct for Members enumerated by the Committee in its First Report which was also adopted by the Council. The Committee felt that the Code was quite comprehensive and endorsed the same. It recommended that the Code of Conduct may be published in Bulletin Part II on the eve of each Session for information of and compliance by the Members," a Rajya Sabha communication read.

The code of conduct states, "Members of Rajya Sabha should acknowledge their responsibility to maintain the public trust reposed in them and should work diligently to discharge their mandate for the common good of the people. They must hold in high esteem the Constitution, the Law, Parliamentary Institutions and above all the general public. They should constantly strive to translate the ideals laid down in the Preamble to the Constitution into a reality." (ANI)

