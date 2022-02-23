Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): BJP leader P Sudhakar Reddy has said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was "dreaming of being a national leader" and was trying to divert attention from "failures" of his government.

He also slammed KCR over his remarks for the need of a new constitution and referred to film actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj being present during the Chief Minister's meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

"KCR has proposed to rewrite the constitution, I ask Prakash Raj do you condemn it. KCR is insulting Ambedkar. He wants 'by the KCR, of the KCR, for the KCR' rule," Reddy alleged.

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strengthening the country through Atmanirbhar Bharat and raising India's global stature.

Referring to KCR's visit to Mumbai as part of efforts to bring together parties against the BJP, he said people had given their mandate to BJP and Shiv Sena in the last assembly polls but "Shiv Sena allied with Congress" to get the post of the chief minister.

"The TRS government is a failed government. People are in distress, unemployment in the state is at its peak. Just to get away, he is trying to divert the issue. KCR faces many allegations concerning corruption," he alleged.

Reddy alleged that KCR was making allegations against probe agencies "so that nobody comes to him".

He expressed confidence of BJP's victory in the assembly polls to five states.

"In the coming days under the leadership of PM Modi, we will make India stronger," he said. (ANI)

