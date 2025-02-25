Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Kedarnath by-poll win of the BJP paved the way for victories of the party in Haryana, Maharashtra and other Assembly elections that were recently held.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and CM Dhami released a coffee table book related to the works done in Kedarnath area by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) and inaugurate the USDMA dashboard on Tuesday.

CM Dhami said, "After 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the way development has been done in Kedarnath Dham and Kedar Valley, the people from there have given us their blessings. Kedarnath by-poll also gave a new direction to politics in the country. Earlier Faizabad Lok Sabha poll results were linked with Ayodhya."

He said that the developments in Kedarnath by-poll brought changes in the whole country.

"First the change was witnessed in Haryana, Maharashtra and then Uttarakhand. The events which unfolded in Kedarnath culminated with triple engine government in Uttarakhand," he further said.

He further said that steps were being taken to improve the Kedarnath Dham yatra.

Earlier CM Dhami on Monday inspected the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Harsil.

Taking to social media X, Dhami in a post complimented Harshil's beauty and also congratulates the Gangotri MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan.

"On reaching Harshil, Uttarkashi, full of natural beauty, heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to Honourable MLA from Gangotri Shri Suresh Singh Chauhan ji, hard-working workers and the God-like people of the area for the warm welcome given to them," the post read.

As per a release dated February 18, the proposed visit of the PM is a very important and historic occasion to promote winter tourism in the state.

Ahead of the visit, Secretary Chief Minister and Commissioner Garhwal Division Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary Protocol Shri Vinod Kumar Suman, IG Garhwal Division Rajiv Swaroop, along with District Magistrate Dr Meharban Singh Bisht, Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobhal and other senior officials, took a close look at all the preparations going on from Harshil to Mukhwa and also discussed finalizing all the arrangements for this tour, the release stated. (ANI)

