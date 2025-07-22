New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The keel-laying ceremony of the first of the six next-generation offshore patrol vessels that will also feature state-of-the-art machinery and advanced technological systems, including AI-based predictive maintenance systems, was held on Tuesday.

This initiative marks a "key milestone" in the Indian Coast Guard's ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and bolstering coastal security, officials said.

The ceremony for 'Yard 16401' of the ICG was held at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai.

"With a range of 5,000 nautical miles and measuring 117 metres in length, having a strength of 11 officers and 110 men, the ship will be capable of achieving a maximum speed of 23 knots," a spokesperson of the Indian Coast Guard said.

The contract for the construction of six next-generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPVs) was concluded on December 20, 2023, the ICG said.

"The ship will also feature "state-of-the-art machinery and advanced technological systems, including AI-based predictive maintenance systems, remote piloted drones, Integrated Bridge System (IBS), and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS)," it said.

It is being indigenously designed, developed, and constructed by MDL "under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category", in line with the the government's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Coast Guard said.

IDDM refers to 'Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured'.

"The project underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in defence production and will significantly contribute to strengthening the nation's strategic autonomy," the ICG said.

The addition of new fleet of NGOPVs will further ensure strengthening the ICG's role in safeguarding India's maritime interests, the spokesperson said.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the ICG and MDL.

Besides, on Monday, 'Yard 3034' ('Ajay'), the eighth and last ship of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), was launched at GRSE, Kolkata in the presence of Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Chief of Materiel (COM). Senior officials from the Indian Navy and GRSE were present at the event.

The first ship of the class 'Arnala' was commissioned on June 18 and delivery of the second ship is planned in August, the defence ministry has said

The warship will augment the Indian Navy's underwater domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare and mine laying capabilities.

The ship is equipped with role defining sensors such as a hull mounted sonar and Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS), and firepower provided by state-of-the-art Torpedoes, Anti-Submarine Rockets, and NSG-30 Gun. The ship is powered by diesel engines and propelled by waterjets, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

