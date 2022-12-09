Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday directed officials to keep a check on wild pigs being brought illegally from other states and adversely affecting the pork market of the state.

The minister also wrote to the Director General of Police Punjab to keep a vigil on the roads connecting with other states.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: 12 Shelter Homes Readied Near Coastal Areas in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram District As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Make Landfall (See Pics).

After listening to the problems of the representatives of the Progressive Piggery Farmers Association here, Bhullar said illegal entry of wild pigs in the state was causing economic loss to the pig farmers, an official release said.

Moreover, there is a possibility that the state's pigs may contract serious diseases, such as African Swine Fever, from wild pigs brought from outside, he said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Plea for Raising Women's 'Marriageable Age' Under Muslim Personal Law.

Animal Husbandry Director Subhash Chander Goyal informed the minister that to resolve this problem, the department has set up check posts at all entry points on major roads of the state and deployed veterinary officers, who are taking necessary action in coordination with the police officers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)