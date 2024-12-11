New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday reached the office of the Election Commission to meet the Chief Election Commissioner. Kejriwal has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to cut votes from the voters' list ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP had submitted a large number of applications for the deletion of voters' names from the electoral rolls, including those who have been living in the same area for years.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Raghav Chadha, Sisodia said, "When it has become impossible for them (BJP) to defeat AAP in Delhi, and when it has become impossible to stop Arvind Kejriwal, they are trying to defeat AAP by cutting votes. A large number of applications have been made to delete voters' names from the electoral rolls, including those of people who have been living in the same area for years."

Chadha while addressing the press conference questioned how the BJP-led central government could delete voters' names from the electoral rolls by keeping political parties in the dark.

"One cannot get more than 10 voter deletion applications in a day, yet in a single day several 100 applications have been taken from one person for voter deletion. How can you do voter deletion by keeping you and the political parties in the dark? If someone's vote is cut, the booth-level officer of the election commission should go door to door and check whether that person is living there or not. And when he goes for house-to-house verification, he should take along with him representatives of all the political parties so that the entire process is conducted in a transparent manner," Chadha said.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

