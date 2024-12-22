New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday criticised the announcement of the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', which promises Rs 2,100 per month to women in Delhi, calling it a diversionary tactic by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Chahal questioned the credibility of the promise, pointing out that similar commitments made by the AAP during the Punjab elections remain unfulfilled.

"He made a similar promise during the Punjab elections. Has the amount of Rs 2,100 been credited to the accounts of women in Punjab? He will make them fill out forms, but nothing will come of it. They should clarify if anyone will receive any money before the elections," Chahal told ANI.

He further alleged that Kejriwal was attempting to deflect attention from allegations of corruption, including the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy and the liquor scam. "Arvind Kejriwal knows he is going to lose the Vidhan Sabha elections. This is an effort to divert attention from his misdeeds," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal, in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in February, announced the launch of registrations for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and the 'Sanjeevani Yojana', which will begin across the national capital tomorrow. The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

"You don't have to queue anywhere. We will come to you for the registration process. Teams have been formed across Delhi to assist women with registration and to provide them with cards," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana, which aims to cover medical expenses for senior citizens above the age of 60, will also commence tomorrow.

"We had earlier announced the Sanjeevani Yojana, under which the Delhi government will bear the costs of treatment for senior citizens above the age of 60 in private or government hospitals," Kejriwal stated.

The AAP leader noted that the two schemes have the potential to benefit 35 to 40 lakh women and around 15 lakh senior citizens.

"Our team will go door to door to register beneficiaries for the Sanjeevani Yojana and the Mahila Samman Yojana. It is mandatory to have a Delhi voter ID card for registration. You can check on the website whether your vote has been cancelled," Kejriwal added. (ANI)

