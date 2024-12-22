New Delhi, December 22: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi stated that the people of the National Capital have reposed their faith in the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and pledged to address the city's issues. The Delhi Assembly elections are anticipated to be held in 2025. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is facing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena granted approval for the federal investigative agency to prosecute him in the liquor policy case.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Delhi LG for informing us about the problem. I would urge the LG to report any issue in the city to us. The AAP-led Delhi government will address every problem faced by the people of Delhi," Atishi told ANI on Sunday after visiting and inspecting the Rangpuri Pahari area. During her visit, the Delhi Chief Minister interacted with locals and listened to their concerns. ‘Why Do They Hate the People of Delhi So Much?’: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Exclusion of Capital’s Tableau in Republic Day Parade (Watch Video).

"Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government will resolve every issue faced by the people of Delhi. Those who have faith that someone can solve their problems know that it is only Arvind Kejriwal," Atishi remarked. Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP announced its State Election Committee for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday. The party is yet to release its list of candidates for the polls. The AAP recently released another list of candidates for the assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal Announces Doorstep Registration for Women, Elderly Welfare Schemes in Delhi From December 23 (Watch Video).

In a political development ahead of the polls, BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife, Kusumlata Ramesh, joined the AAP on December 15. The couple was welcomed into the party by Arvind Kejriwal. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP won eight. The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025.

