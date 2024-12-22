Troubles continue to mount for Allu Arjun following the tragic stampede incident at Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad, which resulted in a woman's (Revathi) death and left her son (Sri Tej) critically injured. To add to the tension, as per latest reports, some unidentified individuals, claiming to be leaders from the OU JAC (Osmania University Joint Action Committee), have reportedly engaged in stone-pelting outside Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, further intensifying the situation. Allu Arjun Urges Fans To Express ‘Responsibly’ and Avoid ‘Abusive Language’, Warns Action Against Fake Profiles Amid Allegations Over ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident.

Amid the growing controversy surrounding the Pushpa 2 stampede incident, as per a video going viral, members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) have engaged in stone-pelting outside Allu Arjun's home. As per Gulte, the full details of the incident and the identities of those involved remain unclear. Reportedly, the individuals are demanding justice for the family of Sri Tej, who was critically injured after the stampede. They've accused Allu Arjun of failing to offer any support to the grieving family following the tragic incident. ‘Film Star Bole Ab to Picture Hit Hone Wali Hai’: AIMIM Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi Slams Allu Arjun for Insensitivity After ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident (Watch Video).

JUST IN : According to media reports, OU JAC activists attacked #AlluArjun's residence, damaging flower pots within the house premises. pic.twitter.com/Lw3ZLn9M2F — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) December 22, 2024

This is outrageous! What’s happening in Telangana?#AlluArjun, the highest tax payer from South India, deserves respect, not this treatment from the government. And for what reason is this stone-pelting for ? pic.twitter.com/Lrj7rEm2HL — Bunny - Youth Icon Of India (@BunnyYouthIcon) December 22, 2024

On December 4, a tragic stampede at a cinema hall in Hyderabad led to the death of a 35-year-old woman while her eight-year-old son sustained serious injuries. The chaos erupted when thousands of fans scrambled for a glimpse of Allu Arjun during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Recently, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged that Allu Arjun visited the theatre during the screening despite the police denying permission, a claim which the actor has strongly denied.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the woman's death but was granted four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court and released on December 14.

