New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has alleged attack on his party workers ahead of the Delhi assembly polls and demanded that the Election Commission appoint independent observers in his New Delhi constituency.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Kejriwal has also demanded arrest of BJP workers allegedly involved in such incidents and suspension of police officers concerned.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP and the Delhi Police over Kejriwal's claims.

In the letter, the former Delhi chief minister also cited some alleged incidents of attack on AAP workers in his New Delhi constituency.

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was allegedly assaulted during a public rally in Rohini area here on Saturday.

The incident took place when Goyal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Rithala Assembly segment, was interacting with the local residents of Pocket H in Sector 11.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP workers assaulted AAP workers and tried to stop them from campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress in a triangular contest in the New Delhi constituency.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Results will be declared after counting of votes on February 8.

