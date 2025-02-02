Muzaffarnagar, February 2: In a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a 21-year-old woman was brutally raped and murdered by her elder sister's husband, Ashish, and two of his associates. The tragic event unfolded in Bavana village of Budhana area, where the accused had been persistently pressuring the victim to marry him.

According to police reports, the woman was lured away from her home on January 21 by Ashish and his accomplices. The perpetrators gang-raped her and subsequently strangled her to death. In a heinous attempt to conceal their crime, they burned her body, hoping to destroy crucial evidence. The woman's family had reported her missing on January 23, triggering a search that ultimately led to the discovery of her charred remains. West Bengal Horror: Minor Girl Raped Inside Locked Grocery Shop by Owner in Suri, Locals Protest.

Ashish was arrested and subsequently confessed to the crime. The police have recovered the victim's remains and initiated a forensic examination. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law, with efforts underway to apprehend the two absconding accomplices. Gurgaon Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Offered Fun Ride, Raped by Her Uncle's Friend in DLF Phase 3 While Parents Are Away at Work; Accused Arrested.

In a disturbing parallel incident from the same district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a local cafe. The accused - Vishal, Ankit, and cafe owner Akshay Sharma - were arrested after the victim's family lodged a complaint. The case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges of women's safety and the urgent need for stringent legal action against perpetrators of sexual violence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

