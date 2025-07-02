Bengaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday announced that it had won 10 accolades at the 2025 Airport Food and Beverage (FAB) and Hospitality Awards held recently in Barcelona, Spain.

With an impressive tally of 10 awards, BLR Airport's lounges and restaurants have once again raised the bar for airport hospitality, not just in India but globally, an official statement said.

At the heart of this success were the 080 Lounges, which emerged as standout winners across seven categories, reflecting their commitment to curated luxury, regional authenticity, and innovative service, it added.

"We are truly honoured and thrilled to receive these accolades. These wins reflect the dedication, creativity, and passion our teams and partners bring to the table every day," said Kenneth Guldbjerg, Chief Commercial Officer at Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

"It's a proud moment not just for BLR Airport but for India. We will continue striving to create spaces that celebrate Karnataka's rich heritage while offering world-class experiences to every traveller who passes through our airport," Guldbjerg added.

